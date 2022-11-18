ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4xC9_0jFtSMNU00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GBFo_0jFtSMNU00

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Story on Nov. 18. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years I’ve brought so many different elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who cares just as much about my fans as I do.”

Taylor admitted that she finds it difficult to trust an outside entity like Ticketmaster, but was “assured” they could handle the demand. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” she continued. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Taylor concluded her statement by promising those who didn’t get tickets that she hopes to provide more opportunities for them to see her live in the future. “Thank you for wanting to be there,” she wrote. “You have no idea how much that means.”

After the 32-year-old songstress announced her tour via Instagram on Nov. 1, it was only a matter of weeks until mayhem ensued on the Ticketmaster website. Leading up to the Nov. 15 presale date, fans were urged to get “verified” by Ticketmaster, and the site then selected fans to receive presale codes. Once the presale began, fans found themselves waiting for hours in a queue just to get tickets. Many had trouble even using their access codes, and many also experienced glitches with the site. A second presale for Capital One cardholders began on Nov. 16, but sold out almost immediately.

The biggest issue was that, although 14 million people and bots were let into the site during the presale, only 1.5 million were actually supposed to be granted access. Of course, this led to millions left without a ticket to the long-awaited tour.

Later, on Nov. 17, Ticketmaster took to Twitter to officially announce that the general sale on Nov. 18 for Taylor’s tour was officially canceled. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the tweet read. Understandably, many Swifties were upset by the news and replied to the tweet with their reactions. “how could you sell out all the tickets in presale when only 15% was supposed to be released,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “oh my god? how does that solve anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NitvX_0jFtSMNU00
Taylor Swift has finally reacted to the Ticketmaster sales disaster. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Many of the Grammy-winner‘s fans have also taken to Twitter to write that Taylor should’ve released a statement, prior to her actually releasing one. “i don’t know who needs to hear this (a lot of you) – but you can be a die-hard Taylor Swift fan and still be upset with her & Taylor Nation’s silence and lack of transparency regarding the entirety of this ticket process,” one of her followers tweeted. Another die-hard Swiftie wrote a message for the recording artist along with a set of photos of her Taylor decorated bedroom. “Taylor Swift my [broken heart emoji] your silence is deafening during this Ticketmaster crisis. We have been by your side, ride or die for 16 years. Where are you? Surely there are some words you have to offer us comfort? Look how much I love you @taylornation13 @taylorswift13,” the fan wrote.

Live Nation has also spoken out in reaction to the controversy, defending Ticketmaster (which is part of the same company). The concert promoter called Ticketmaster “the most transparent and fan-friendly” service available in a statement. “Ticketmaster has a significant share of the primary ticketing services market because of the large gap that exists between the quality of the Ticketmaster system and the next best primary ticketing system,” they also said.

“The market is increasingly competitive nonetheless, with rivals making aggressive offers to venues. That Ticketmaster continues to be the leader in such an environment is a testament to the platform and those who operate it, not to any anticompetitive business practices. 5 years ago tickets were paper, now you scan in with your phone, and can transfer tickets to your friend with one tap. We innovate and invest in our technology more than any other ticketing company, and we will continue to do so,” they also wrote.

Taylor released her most recent album, Midnights, on Oct. 21, nearly one year after she released Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12, 2021. It has since become a hit album breaking multiple records including having claimed all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 during a single frame. Other notable accomplishments include third-largest streaming week for an album – ever for a female artist, per EW. And on the day of its release, Midnights became the most streamed album in a single day on the Spotify app.

On the eve of the album’s release, Taylor took to Instagram to write to her 232 million followers about what the album meant to her. “Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” her caption read. The carousel of photos included her pal and actress Zoe Kravitz, “Snow On The Beach” collaborator Lana Del Rey, and other pals. “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” the blonde beauty concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
262K+
Followers
24K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy