Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Cleveland convenience store arrested
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a suspect who was wanted for a fatal shooting that took place at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side last month. According to a release, members of the Cleveland NOVFTF arrested 44-year-old Charlie Wright...
Two vehicles taken at gunpoint on separate days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 19 that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects. Her iPhone and Apple Watch were also taken during the incident, which is under investigation. Felonious assault: Chestnut Lane. A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. Nov....
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Man shot, killed in Warren after arranging purchase of cellphone online
WARREN, Ohio — A man reportedly was shot and killed after he made an arrangement online to purchase a cellphone, but police say they don’t believe the incident is connected to a similar shooting that killed a Brunswick teen about a week earlier. Warren police say the victim...
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
Good Samaritan takes keys from wrong-way driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle heading south turned onto Mayfield Road westbound at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 12, but went over the median and struck a vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued west in the wrong lanes until it stopped near the bottom of the hill. A...
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
U-Haul driver should have been duckin’ when going through Dunkin’: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 8, police were dispatched to Dunkin’ donuts restaurant after a U-Haul truck going through the drive-thru damaged the Royalton Road building.
Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic
PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
WDTN
Suspect arraigned after firefighter killed on I-90
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland firefighter was arraigned Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court. Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by a vehicle...
Boyfriend charged with assault: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Nov. 11, a woman came to the police station to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her inside his vehicle and damaged her car as she was trying to leave. The suspect also took her purse, which contained her phone and wallet. He was charged with assault, criminal damaging...
Driver charged in hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities on Monday charged a Cleveland man in the hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. During an initial appearance Monday, his bond was set at $500,000.
Body found in Parma basement identified as man missing since August
PARMA, Ohio – Authorities say a man who had been missing since August was identified as the victim of a homicide on West 26th Street, where his body had been wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Parma...
Juvenile arrested for kicking guardian: Medina Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland firefighter struck and killed Saturday night; suspect in custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland firefighter was struck and killed while assisting in a vehicle accident on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and a suspect is now in police custody. According to a press release from the Bratenahl Police Department, the fatal accident occurred on Saturday around...
Intoxicated man passes out on park bench: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 34