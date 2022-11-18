ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 34

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
PARMA, OH
WDTN

Suspect arraigned after firefighter killed on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland firefighter was arraigned Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court. Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by a vehicle...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver charged in hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities on Monday charged a Cleveland man in the hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. During an initial appearance Monday, his bond was set at $500,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy