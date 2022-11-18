The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.

ATHENS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO