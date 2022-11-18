ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Airbnb issues statement on Decatur mayor violating his city's ordinance

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling continues to deny WAAY 31's request for interview after he violated the city's ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals by listing his property on Airbnb. Bowling has taken down his Airbnb listing but refuses to speak with WAAY 31 about his decision to list the property in the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
apr.org

City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's

The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Athens Buc-ee's opens on I-65

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 10 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Multiple residents displaced following Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Madison residents were displaced Monday evening following a fire at an area apartment complex. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Madison Fire & Rescue officials on the scene said once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
waynecountynews.net

Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center

The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy