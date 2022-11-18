Read full article on original website
Medical cannabis group to answer public questions at Tuscumbia meeting
A group of representatives from a medical cannabis company will be in attendance to answer the public's questions.
WAAY-TV
Airbnb issues statement on Decatur mayor violating his city's ordinance
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling continues to deny WAAY 31's request for interview after he violated the city's ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals by listing his property on Airbnb. Bowling has taken down his Airbnb listing but refuses to speak with WAAY 31 about his decision to list the property in the...
Foster wins divided vote to become new Tuscumbia mayor
William Foster will be the next Mayor of Tuscumbia after winning a divided vote at a special called meeting Thursday night.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
apr.org
City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's
The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
WAFF
Athens Buc-ee's opens on I-65
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 10 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
It’s here! Buc-ee’s Athens officially opens its doors
The Texas-based franchise is 'famously known' for Texas barbecue, the 'world's cleanest bathrooms,' and its beaver mascot.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
WAFF
Multiple residents displaced following Madison apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Madison residents were displaced Monday evening following a fire at an area apartment complex. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Madison Fire & Rescue officials on the scene said once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
‘Buc-ee’s fever’: New location opens in Athens and it’s ‘just awesome’
They came from as far away as Indiana and Washington (the state, not the D.C.). They came with friends and they came alone and made friends. This was a pilgrimage to Athens in north Alabama. This was a pilgrimage to Buc-ee’s. The chain of gas stations that opened its...
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
waynecountynews.net
Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center
The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
Daughter of Hartselle ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect plead for her release
Jaclyn Skuce has been incarcerated for over two years after she was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of the father of her child in what authorities called a "murder-for-hire" plot.
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
