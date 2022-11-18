ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

State football championships: Truckee faces SLAM for 3A championship

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

The end of fall high school sports is near with two Northern Nevada teams still playing, Bishop Manogue vs. Bishop Gorman for the 5A state football title on Saturday at Carson; and Truckee vs. SLAM Academy for the 3A state football championship.

Here is a quick look at the games.

The other four games in 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A are Monday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

State 3A Championship

12:20 p.m. Monday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Truckee vs. SLAM Academy.

Truckee has won 11 state championships in the past four decades, most recently in 2012. SLAM (Sports Leadership and Management) just started its football program five years ago.

The seniors on the Truckee team all started playing football together at about age 8 in Poop Warner.

Truckee practiced at McQueen on Thursday night, to get used to playing on artificial turf, which Monday's game will be played on.

Truckee (10-1) won the Academic State Championship in Nevada 3A Football with a combined 3.62 GPA.

The Wolverines avenged their only loss to Elko by beating the Indians in the 3A Regional playoffs two weeks ago. They beat Moapa Valley last week to advance to the state championship.

Truckee has won eight straight games and is outscoring opponents, 397-142, in all games.

Truckee senior quarterback Julian Hall has thrown for 1,817 yards and 20 touchdowns. Luke Trotter has rushed for 617 yards and four TDs and Dylan Sumner has rushed for 491 yards and nine TDs.

SLAM, a charter school, is in its first state title game. has reached the state title game for the first time and won seven straight after a 1-3 start.

The Bulls lost to Moapa in September, 29-13. They have won seven straight games and are outscoring opponents, 422-169

Bulls senior quarterback Donnell Colbert has thrown for 1,282 yards and rushed for 1,038.

The Truckee Donner Parks and Rec. Dept. will be showing Monday's game live, at the Community Arts Center in downtown Truckee on the big screen. There is no charge.

State 4A Championship

7 p.m. Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Silverado vs. Shadow Ridge.

Silverado is the defending champion after beating Shadow Ridge last season, 61-27.

Silverado (11-0) has outscored opponents 601-40. The Skyhawks's two playoff wins have come by a combined 100-17, including 57-17 over Coronado last week.

Shadow Ridge's (11-1) two playoff wins have come by a combined 122-35, including 77-35 over Las Vegas last week.

Shadow Ridge's only loss was to Arbor View, 38-6, in Week 2.

State 2A Championship

3:40 p.m. Monday, at Allegiant Stadium, Lincoln County vs. The Meadows.

Yerington won the previous two state championships, including over The Meadows last year.

The Meadows (11-1) beat Lincoln County, 42-0. That is the Lynxes' only loss this season. Lincoln County beat Yerington, 44-13, last week.

The Meadows, a private school, last won state in 2009. Lincoln County won state in 2005.

State 1A Championship

9 a.m. Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Pahranagat Valley vs. Spring Mountain.

Pahranagat Valley has won 22 state football championships and has the state-record winning streak with 104 straight victories from 2008-2016.

Pahranagat won state last year over Eureka, 60-12. That game was held at Bishop Gorman.

Pahranagat is 9-2 and beat Spring Mountain, 54-14 in Week 1. Spring Mountain won state in 2016 and 2018.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: State football championships: Truckee faces SLAM for 3A championship

