Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Sweet Selfie Video. The honeymoon period is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star—who tied the knot with the Batman actor back in July in Las Vegas—shared a video of the two looking happy and in love on Instagram. In the video, J.Lo has her face gently pressed up against Ben's as the married couple both flash smiles at the camera. As an added bonus, the background audio says, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." (See the clip here).

22 HOURS AGO