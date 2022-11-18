ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!. The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.
Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over How She Sings "Christmas"

Watch: Camila Cabello Reveals Why She DELETED Dating Apps. My Oh My, Camila Cabello has just put a new spin on "Quismois." In a recent TikTok, the "Havana" singer hilariously trolled herself and the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" during a 2021 performance for PBS's holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. The Nov. 21 video features Camila as both herself and a vocal coach character, who says, "Okay, so we're just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me."
JoJo Siwa Shares Elton John Called Her When She Publicly Came Out

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. JoJo Siwa revealed how a bond with Elton John has helped her throughout her life. "I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," JoJo exclusively told E! News Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Peacock's Bumper in Berlin

Watch: Pitch Perfect Stars Reveal Show's UNINTENTIONALLY HILARIOUS Moments. Jameela Jamil is having a pop star moment. The Good Place alum transforms into the German pop princess Gisela in the new Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a role she knew she simply couldn't turn down. "I just got...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look More in Love Than Ever in Sweet Selfie Video

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Sweet Selfie Video. The honeymoon period is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star—who tied the knot with the Batman actor back in July in Las Vegas—shared a video of the two looking happy and in love on Instagram. In the video, J.Lo has her face gently pressed up against Ben's as the married couple both flash smiles at the camera. As an added bonus, the background audio says, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." (See the clip here).
American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch: American Music Awards 2022: The BEST Dressed Stars!. The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny. The...
Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up. After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."
Andy Cohen Jokes That He Is "Outnumbered" By Kids Benjamin and Lucy

Watch: Andy Cohen Says He’s “Outnumbered” By His 2 Kids. For Andy Cohen, two is the magic number when it comes to kids. "I am outnumbered," the Bravo host—who welcomed his 3-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy via surrogates—exclusively said on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News. "That's fine. There's enough of my energy, and two is enough."
Bumper in Berlin Preview: Hear Sarah Hyland Sing A New Song By OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder

Watch: Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set. Sarah Hyland is ready to sing her heart out. The actress reunites with her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine in Peacock's new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. And E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's second episode proves their on-screen chemistry is as strong as ever as they duet an original song penned by Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-winning lead singer of OneRepublic.
