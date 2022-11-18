ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve got three iMessage tricks no one has heard of – you’ll want to learn them

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago

THERE are three hidden tricks on iMessage you probably don't know about, one TikTok user has revealed.

iMessage comes packed with plenty of cool features that make it one of the best messaging platforms in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xZrk_0jFtRSOP00
There are three hidden tricks on iMessage you probably don't know about, according to one social media user. Credit: Instagram/howfinity_tech

However, a few iMessage features fly under the radar, with many iPhone owners completely unaware of their existence.

TikTok user @HowFinity shone a light on three such features in a one-minute-long reel last month.

"Let me show you the top three iMessages tricks that you've never heard of," the content creator said at the beginning of their video.

For the first tip, the narrator shows his followers how to pin an iMessage.

He sent an iMessage as an example to a friend, then long-pressed on it until a few options popped up.

Next, he tapped on "Pin" and showed how one can quickly access it by clicking on a contact's info.

For the second tip, the TikTok user shows how iPhone users can change their font in iMessage.

First, he directs them to the website LingoJam.com, where he inputs text into a font generator.

Then he copies the text in the desired font and pastes it into an iMessage chatbox.

In the third part of the video, he shows iMessage users how to reply to a text using a Memoji.

He clicked on the Memoji icon, dragged it, and then place it over a text message,

iPhone users can also make the Memoji larger or smaller by expanding it or contracting it with their fingers.

User Reactions

Since the handy TikTok video went live, it has received more than 1,500 likes and several comments.

"Thanks, bro, you are a genius," one TikTok user commented.

"Hello – I just tried!!! Thank you! You’re a genius!" a second user echoed.

"Great tips," a third person remarked.

