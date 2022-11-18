— Update: Power restored to most residents as of 2:00 p.m. A tree, pole, and wires came down on West Orange Road in Orange earlier Sunday morning. As a result, a large section of the north end of Orange is without power. National grid is on scene working to restore power as of 11:45 a.m. West Orange Road will be closed between Moss Brook Road and Route 78 for “an extended amount of time” according to the Orange Fire Department. The fire department is asking resident to not call 911 to report power outages or ask when the power will be restored.

ORANGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO