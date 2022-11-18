Read full article on original website
Northern Orange Without Power After Tree Down
— Update: Power restored to most residents as of 2:00 p.m. A tree, pole, and wires came down on West Orange Road in Orange earlier Sunday morning. As a result, a large section of the north end of Orange is without power. National grid is on scene working to restore power as of 11:45 a.m. West Orange Road will be closed between Moss Brook Road and Route 78 for “an extended amount of time” according to the Orange Fire Department. The fire department is asking resident to not call 911 to report power outages or ask when the power will be restored.
Deerfield Seeking Town Clerk And Treasurer/Collector
(Deerfield, MA) The Town of Deerfield is searching for full time employees to fill the positions of town clerk and treasurer/collector. These roles have recently been split by a special legislative act that was signed by Governor Baker on October 31st, after the town residents approved the split at the Town Meeting in April. The two roles have been combined for decades until the previous town clerk/collector/treasurer Barbara Hancock resigned in January and the town decided the role would be best filled by two full time employees.
Wrong-Way Vehicle On I-91 In Bernardston Thursday
(Bernardston, MA) The MassDOT Wrong-Way Detection System was recently installed on I-91 at exit 50 in Bernardston. The detection system sign flashes to alert the driver they are traveling in the wrong direction and video from MassDOT shows the system in action Thursday evening. A car attempts to enter the...
Vehicle Fire At Red Roof Inn South Deerfield
(South Deerfield, MA) Saturday evening, the South Deerfield Fire District responded to reports of a motor vehicle fire at the Red Roof Inn at 9 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield. When crews arrived on scene they found a fully involved vehicle fire and were able to quickly knock it down. Their quick work prevented the fire from reaching the Inn, however the vehicle was deemed a “complete loss” by the firefighters.
I-91 On Ramp From Rt. 2 Westbound Closed Monday
(Greenfield, MA) The on-ramp to Interstate 91 southbound from Route 2 westbound will be closed this morning, Monday, November 21st, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A detour is in place to direct drivers to take I-91 north to Exit 50 in Bernardston, then to Route 10 southbound where they can merge onto I-91 south. MassDOT will be working on the closed on-ramp, weather permitting.
“Dialogues Across Differences: A Community Conversation”
(Greenfield, MA) Monday, November 28th the first of three community conversations will take place in Greenfield on race, gender, class, equity, and other topics. These conversations will be hosted by outside facilitators Tanisha Arena, the executive director of Arise for Social Justice, and JAC Patrisssi, international trauma clinician and author.
