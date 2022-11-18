ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun City, MS

Mississippi man sentenced for creating child pornography

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Calhoun City man was sentenced on Thursday to serve more than 18 years in prison for creating child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Jason Rusch, 49, to 220 months’ incarceration followed by 10 years of supervised release for creating images of his molestation of a nine-year old minor. He was also ordered to pay $17,500 in restitution to five minor victims whose images of Child Sexual Exploitation he possessed.

Execution date set for Mississippi man accused of killing teen in 2000

Prosecutors said Rusch was identified in part by his fingerprints in photos he took of his molestation of a minor.

“Rusch is a sexual predator who deserves every day of this sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “Every child deserves a safe childhood, and I appreciate the hard work of our partners in the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office to enable the vigorous prosecution of child exploitation crimes.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI investigated the case.

