Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money. The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
Church youth group raises awareness about homelessness in Pa.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of students from church youth groups in Mechanicsburg took part in the 30th Annual Youth Sleepout at First United Methodist Church on West Simpson Street. The event raises money and awareness for people struggling with homelessness in the Commonwealth. “Students walk away realizing a bed...
theburgnews.com
Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants
Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
Lancaster County’s Extraordinary Give raises over $10 million for charities
One of central Pennsylvania’s biggest charitable events of the year has come to a close, but not before raising several million dollars to go to over 400 local organizations. The Extraordinary Give, a one-day, 24-hour fundraising event held annually, raised over $10,180,000 million from more than 24,600 donors this...
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today. "At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we...
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Upworthy
An Indigenous teen was mocked for having long hair. Now he's helping his bullied peers
Bullying often leaves kids traumatized and without help for years. Nathan Solorio, a 15-year-old who himself was bullied for his long hair, now wants to make sure that other Indigenous children get help during those distressing times. Solorio is a high school student in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and is a descendant of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation and Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. He and his 11-year-old brother are the only Indigenous kids at school. He was mocked for his hair, called a "girl" and pushed, reported TODAY. Once, the other kids also threw a metal water bottle at him on the bus. He was constantly bullied and told that he is "not Native" and that he was "Hispanic" because his father is Mexican. The bullying became so bad that Nathan cut his hair. "From a young age, that hurts," he said. But none of these things stopped him from following his cultural traditions.
WGAL
Victim in Colorado night club shooting used to live in Berks County
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — One of the victims killed in theColorado Springs nightclub shooting used to live in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Derrick Rump, 38, was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. He was one of the bartenders at Club Q. A vigil now sits at Acacia Park in...
abc27.com
Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
abc27.com
New Public Safety Complex coming to York County
HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages
Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
CPR certification course in Middletown
Middletown Township Parks & Recreation announced that a CPR certification course is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Middletown Municipal Center, 3 Municipal Way in Langhorne. The training, taught by Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad, is ideal for volunteer youth sport coaches, adult players and parents who...
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
