York, PA

FOX 43

Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money. The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Church youth group raises awareness about homelessness in Pa.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of students from church youth groups in Mechanicsburg took part in the 30th Annual Youth Sleepout at First United Methodist Church on West Simpson Street. The event raises money and awareness for people struggling with homelessness in the Commonwealth. “Students walk away realizing a bed...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants

Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
Upworthy

An Indigenous teen was mocked for having long hair. Now he's helping his bullied peers

Bullying often leaves kids traumatized and without help for years. Nathan Solorio, a 15-year-old who himself was bullied for his long hair, now wants to make sure that other Indigenous children get help during those distressing times. Solorio is a high school student in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and is a descendant of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation and Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. He and his 11-year-old brother are the only Indigenous kids at school. He was mocked for his hair, called a "girl" and pushed, reported TODAY. Once, the other kids also threw a metal water bottle at him on the bus. He was constantly bullied and told that he is "not Native" and that he was "Hispanic" because his father is Mexican. The bullying became so bad that Nathan cut his hair. "From a young age, that hurts," he said. But none of these things stopped him from following his cultural traditions.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New Public Safety Complex coming to York County

HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter

Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

CPR certification course in Middletown

Middletown Township Parks & Recreation announced that a CPR certification course is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Middletown Municipal Center, 3 Municipal Way in Langhorne. The training, taught by Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad, is ideal for volunteer youth sport coaches, adult players and parents who...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays

(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA

