Bullying often leaves kids traumatized and without help for years. Nathan Solorio, a 15-year-old who himself was bullied for his long hair, now wants to make sure that other Indigenous children get help during those distressing times. Solorio is a high school student in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and is a descendant of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation and Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. He and his 11-year-old brother are the only Indigenous kids at school. He was mocked for his hair, called a "girl" and pushed, reported TODAY. Once, the other kids also threw a metal water bottle at him on the bus. He was constantly bullied and told that he is "not Native" and that he was "Hispanic" because his father is Mexican. The bullying became so bad that Nathan cut his hair. "From a young age, that hurts," he said. But none of these things stopped him from following his cultural traditions.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO