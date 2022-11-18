Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is Officially the Messiest Reality TV Show
Love Is Blind is an inherently chaotic show. Couples getting engaged despite never meeting in person? It’s a recipe for disaster, something all three seasons of the show have proven out. But the most recent installment of Netflix’s reality dating series/sociological experiment has proven more chaotic than any other. After this weekend’s shocking postseason development—an unexpected cheating scandal—Love Is Blind may have earned its place in the pantheon of all-time messiest reality shows.
Daily Beast
Fraser Olender, Bravo’s First Gay Male ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stew, Spills the Tea
Below Deck star Fraser Olender doesn’t exactly wink when he says this, but a mischievous glint shoots out of his eye like a laser as he talks with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed ahead of Monday’s Season 10 premiere of Bravo’s massively popular reality series. The genuine smile he’s also wearing warms the snark, too. He represents another milestone for the series, one that he takes quite seriously: Not only is he the first gay male chief steward on a Below Deck season, he’s the first male to have that role at all.
The best pumpkin pie I ever made is a surprisingly easy recipe from Bobby Flay
Of all the celebrity chef recipes for this seasonal dessert I've tried, this one was my favorite. Here's how to make it and what I'd change about it.
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
TODAY.com
Try Joy Bauer’s two pasta bakes for your Thanksgiving feast
For Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer shares two delicious pasta recipes. The first is a baked penne alla vodka pasta followed by a Mediterranean baked dish with eggplant.Nov. 18, 2022.
Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining
Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
CBS News
Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Genevieve Ko's Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes. It's not just that mashed potatoes can be made ahead; they actually end up creamier and fluffier when prepared in advance. When...
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Dutch Baby Recipe
If you’ve never tried a Dutch baby before, you’re in for a (delicious) treat! It’s a pretty popular brunch item- once you try it for yourself you’ll understand the hype! Also known as a German pancake, Dutch babies are made in a skillet and have a soft, chewy texture.
I Made Ina Garten’s ‘Outrageous Brownies’ and I’m Totally Smitten
When you’re looking for a batch of brownies big enough and tasty enough to satisfy a crowd, this classic by Ina Garten is sure to do the trick. It requires a couple more bowls than a trusty boxed brownie mix, but I promise it’s worth it for that homemade touch. Between the bits of chocolate chips and walnuts, and the subtle hint of coffee, Ina’s Outrageous Brownies are the perfect sweet treat.
