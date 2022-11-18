Below Deck star Fraser Olender doesn’t exactly wink when he says this, but a mischievous glint shoots out of his eye like a laser as he talks with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed ahead of Monday’s Season 10 premiere of Bravo’s massively popular reality series. The genuine smile he’s also wearing warms the snark, too. He represents another milestone for the series, one that he takes quite seriously: Not only is he the first gay male chief steward on a Below Deck season, he’s the first male to have that role at all.

