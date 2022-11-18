ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Shooting injures 2 in Savannah Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting Tuesday night left two men injured, one of which is a serious injury. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Winwood Place. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street that left one adult male with serious injuries. Officers say they are in the area investigating the incident. This is an ongoing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah mom credits 8-year-old son for saving her life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It started as any other Friday morning. Lauren Fontaine was getting her two kids – six and eight years old – ready for school. Lauren has been living with type 1 diabetes for 22 years. While helping her kids, Lauren said she felt her blood sugar might be dropping so she […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon

Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
SAVANNAH, GA
