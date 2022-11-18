Read full article on original website
SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
wtoc.com
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
WJCL
Mother arrested for murder following disappearance of Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7 p.m.:Police say they believe they have found the remains of Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Leiliani Simon was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Police say they do not anticipate any other arrests in the...
WSAV-TV
Shooting injures 2 in Savannah Tuesday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting Tuesday night left two men injured, one of which is a serious injury. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Winwood Place. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
SPD investigates shooting on Montgomery St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street that left one adult male with serious injuries. Officers say they are in the area investigating the incident. This is an ongoing […]
Savannah mom credits 8-year-old son for saving her life
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It started as any other Friday morning. Lauren Fontaine was getting her two kids – six and eight years old – ready for school. Lauren has been living with type 1 diabetes for 22 years. While helping her kids, Lauren said she felt her blood sugar might be dropping so she […]
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon: Police charge mother in Georgia toddler's death after remains found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon in connection to the little boy's death and disappearance after human remains were found in a nearby landfill. The Chatham County Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon on Monday. She was taken...
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after accusations of child molestation
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation according to authorities. According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Chevy Clay Sluder, 19, is 6’1″, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. Authorities say that they are seeking Sluder’s apprehension. If anyone has […]
Bulloch Fire responds to house fire in the Portal area
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire department and Statesboro Fire department to a house fire on at 3:17 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Portal area. The manufactured home was located off of Lake Collins road. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.
wspa.com
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
WJCL
Police: Shooting at Chatham County grocery store leaves 1 man injured
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a grocery store in Chatham County on Saturday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. The victim, a man, was taken to a...
WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
Man injured in Chatham County shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
wtoc.com
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
WJCL
Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon
Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
wtoc.com
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
live5news.com
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, alleged Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte testifies in own defense
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Russell Laffitte testified in his own defense in federal court Friday morning. A bank employee and former probate judge also testified. Laffitte is accused of conspiracy to commit a variety of financial crimes to help Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million of client money. In his...
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
