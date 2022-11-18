ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

By alabamanow
 2 days ago
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday.

The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.

Rudolph, who was serving a 15-year sentence for a Tuscaloosa County robbery, was pronounced dead at the prison.

Yates said although an autopsy had been completed the cause of death was not determined yet as they await results of some lab tests.

