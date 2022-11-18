(WHTM) — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred thousands of miles from Central Pennsylvania, but the local community is hurting too. “A sense of anger and almost just a hopelessness, like what can you do to fix it? What drives these folks that go in and think they need to attack us,” said Barry Tonoff, marketing director at Brownstone Lounge.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO