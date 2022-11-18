Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
abc27.com
Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: The Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, is a state historical marker commemorating an event that had a 42-year run and was one of the biggest agricultural fairs in the country – the Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition. The term...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
theburgnews.com
Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants
Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
abc27.com
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
Going out on Thanksgiving Eve? Here are 5 new bars and restaurants to check out
Next to New Year’s Eve, the night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. College students and others flocking home for the holiday reunite with friends and family at bars and restaurants for Thanksgiving Eve celebrations. It’s a night when revelers let loose before sitting down the next day to the big turkey feast.
abc27.com
Colorado Springs shooting sends shockwaves through LGBTQ community
(WHTM) — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred thousands of miles from Central Pennsylvania, but the local community is hurting too. “A sense of anger and almost just a hopelessness, like what can you do to fix it? What drives these folks that go in and think they need to attack us,” said Barry Tonoff, marketing director at Brownstone Lounge.
abc27.com
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
abc27.com
Historic building in York County gets donated
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, recently announced on Nov. 21, 2022 that they will be donating their historic bank location to the Borough of Glen Rock. This historic building on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock, was originally founded back in 1864, and was known...
abc27.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
abc27.com
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
newstalkwsba.com
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
abc27.com
Holiday Shopping in Gettysburg
Downtown Gettysburg is a beautiful place to spend the holidays. The walkable downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, museums and is decorated for the season. Destination Gettysburg has all the info you need to plan a perfect trip to the historic town. Learn what there is to see and do, and where to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
abc27.com
Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
Andrew Fountain premiers ‘False Pretenses’ film in Harrisburg
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. A Harrisburg native producer has an upcoming premiere on Thanksgiving day for a...
