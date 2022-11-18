Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek ShowNOLA ChicGrambling, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper, TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner
These Baton Rouge supermarkets will prepare your Thanksgiving Day meal. Most neighborhood grocery stores have in-house delis where meals can be purchased. Luckily, many of them are preparing Thanksgiving Dinner.
theadvocate.com
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
brproud.com
Here’s where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food days before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBR Food Bank) will hold three mobile food distributions before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24. All weekday distributions require registration, photo identification, and proof of residency. Clients can register at the site. GBR Food Bank will hold a...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
brproud.com
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
theadvocate.com
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is...
wbrz.com
Unattended cooking sparked fire in home off Perkins Road Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A kitchen fire that scorched a home off Perkins Road Sunday afternoon started when food was left to fry unattended. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a house on Germantown Drive, in a neighborhood not far from Perkins Road.
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA
Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
