Smith County, TX

inforney.com

Officials: Missing 5-year-old has been safety located

Editor's Note: This story has been updated and will be updated to reflect new information as it is made available. Please refresh your browser for the latest information. Local authorities say a missing 5-year-old Smith County child has been safely located. Zechariah Sutton, 5 years old, on Monday around noon...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
KILGORE, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
ketk.com

TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday. According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property. They found several...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Sheriff's Office addresses jury duty phone scam

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is making residents aware of a phone scam that has been occurring recently. These scammers are calling and representing themselves as Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway and stating people have missed jury duty, trying to get the person to pay a citation.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Nov. 14-20, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 14-20 2022, included:. Matthew Monday, 41 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Calls for Service.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been accused of using stolen checks to defraud a Harrison County citizen. Jason Glen Walker was arrested Sunday by Sherman police on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument. He allegedly used stolen checks to buy a generator at Lowe’s in Longview on Oct. 31, and was caught on security camera.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
NACOGDOCHES, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 18 – Nov. 21

Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond. Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
