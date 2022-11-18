Read full article on original website
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
Porch pirate goes after furniture
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
Odessa veteran feeds local veterans and the homeless Thanksgiving Dinner
ODESSA, Texas — Inside of Abuela's Kitchen in Odessa, volunteers came together to serve dinner for Thanksgiving. "Its been really fun its exciting to serve our community even if it’s a small gesture. Its seems small to us but big to our community and we love that," said Adriana Williams, Co-owner of Abuela's.
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
MISD hosted the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Midland ISD hosted its eighth annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference, a free event that provides professional development to counselors across the state of Texas. This year's theme was Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture. "Of particular focus is building relationships within...
Midland Salvation Army opens warming center
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
fox34.com
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
Midland Fire Department gives Thanksgiving safety tips
MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires. As Thanksgiving fast approaches, Midland's Central Fire Station is ready to gear up and step into action. "We do see an increase in fires around the holidays in...
Ireland Elementary collects 468 boxes of cereal for WTXFB
ODESSA, Texas — Ireland Elementary held its first "cereal box challenge" to benefit the West Texas Food Bank. Staff and students have been bringing in new, unopened boxes of cereal to help feed families in our area. Overall, the kids collected 468 boxes for those in need.
Victim in deadly September RV fire identified
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit. General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities. “We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books,...
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
Must Read! Hilarious Online Reviews Of The Midland Police Department
Before you read any further, let me preface this by saying I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and first responders. I did not write any of these but some reviews can be found online. In the world we live in today, it's always someone else's fault and no one takes responsibility for themselves. Everyone today is so quick to jump online and leave a review, most of the time not telling the entire story, just their side.
Veteran continues Thanksgiving tradition
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa veteran is fulfilling his mission. What started out as a plan to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving, has turned into a community feast. “If I could do it again, I would volunteer, right now, if they were to call me,” said Marine Veteran Jesse Porras.
Drivers Were Not Impaired in Crash of Andrews ISD Buses
BIG SPRING, TX — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its docket about the November 2021 crash involving a caravan of buses that were involved in a fatal crash while transporting Andrews High School students to a football game. According to the reporting in the document dump, the driver of an F-350 that apparently caused the crash was not driving while impaired. Neither were the Andrews ISD bus drivers.
Texas Rangers investigating after Midland Police officer fires weapon at Y Knot
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after Midland Police say an officer fired a weapon early Sunday morning. According to a press release from MPD, officers responded to the Y Knot bar Midland location on Briarwood Ave. around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 20. During the incident, an...
Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September. Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022. A person's remains...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
