Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Attorneys for Trump, Who Said He Was Too Busy to Sue Clinton While He Was President, Now Seek More Time for Appeal of RICO Dismissal
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump this week secured more than an extra month to file an important brief in a thus far failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. Trump alleged RICO violations and a long list of other claims against Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and a...
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
US Senate candidate challenged by abortion accuser before runoff
A US woman who says anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into terminating her pregnancy has challenged him to deny her story face-to-face, before next month's runoff election in Georgia. The challenge comes as the one-time Dallas Cowboys star prepares to face off again with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after neither earned a simple majority of votes in Georgia to win the seat in this month's midterm election.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
What is collateral relief? Colorado Springs suspect had criminal record wiped before shooting
A new trend in criminal justice reform wipes the slate clean for some accused of crime. That happened for Anderson Aldrich, the suspect in the Colorado Springs attack.
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
