Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
Wichita school board sets schedule for superintendent search
Wichita school board members have worked out a timeline in the search for a new superintendent. The board met Monday night and approved a 30-day review of internal candidates that will begin in January. If a candidate is not identified from that review, an external search will begin in the spring, possibly in March.
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move
The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home must find new homes by the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
kfdi.com
Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident
A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
WSU and 15 Kansas companies helped get Artemis I off the ground
Some Kansas workers and students are helping with NASA's mission to get back to the moon. According to Senator Jerry Moran, 16 Kansas suppliers helped make this week's launch of the Artemis I mission possible.
kfdi.com
Wichita to provide funding to help with winter homeless shelter
The Wichita City Council has voted to provide $200,000 in funding to support a homeless shelter this winter. The funding is coming from the federal CARES Act, and the city had asked for proposals from local agencies to operate the shelter. HumanKind Ministries will run the shelter from December 1st...
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
kfdi.com
Man arrested after trying to carry a loaded gun into a Derby school
Derby police arrested a man who tried to carry a loaded gun into an elementary school Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Stone Creek Elementary in Derby when district officials reported that a man tried to get into the school during the morning Latchkey program. School officials did not allow the man inside, and they called 911. The building was placed in a “Secure” status to keep staff and students inside and lock the outside doors.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
kfdi.com
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Announces Intention to Sue the City of Wichita
Former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay is intending to sue the City of Wichita. A notice was released on Monday, November 21st from Wichita Attorney James Thompson in which Ramsay accuses city leaders of undermining him in police investigations and discipline, as well as defamation and corruption. Wichita City...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Reba McEntire Recognizes Local Teacher
Within her home community of El Dorado, the name Katie Banks-Todd is recognized by most. A 1997 product of El Dorado High School, she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree of Vocal Music Performance, then moved to New York to pursue her dreams. She performed on Broadway and on the national tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’. After her success in New York, she returned to El Dorado with new dreams; to start a family with her supportive husband Patrick, and to help young theatre students to pursue their own. She has been supporting EHS students for the past 11 years as the drama director and for the past 3 years as the director of the choir department.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons manage just 75 points on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson pulled within two points with 8:16 remaining Saturday at Cloud County before the Thunderbirds went on a 13-0 run. Hutchinson (7-1, 2-1) trailed by as many as 18 in the first half after leading for just one minute and 14 seconds. The T-Birds led for 93% of the contest behind 62 points in the paint.
kfdi.com
Man hit by car, critically injured, at south Wichita intersection
An unidentified man had critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night in south Wichita. The man stepped off a curb near 47th Street South and K-15 around 9:25 p.m. and he was struck by a vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies said the man was not in a marked crosswalk.
KWCH.com
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
Comments / 0