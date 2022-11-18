ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Wichita school board sets schedule for superintendent search

Wichita school board members have worked out a timeline in the search for a new superintendent. The board met Monday night and approved a 30-day review of internal candidates that will begin in January. If a candidate is not identified from that review, an external search will begin in the spring, possibly in March.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident

A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita to provide funding to help with winter homeless shelter

The Wichita City Council has voted to provide $200,000 in funding to support a homeless shelter this winter. The funding is coming from the federal CARES Act, and the city had asked for proposals from local agencies to operate the shelter. HumanKind Ministries will run the shelter from December 1st...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested after trying to carry a loaded gun into a Derby school

Derby police arrested a man who tried to carry a loaded gun into an elementary school Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Stone Creek Elementary in Derby when district officials reported that a man tried to get into the school during the morning Latchkey program. School officials did not allow the man inside, and they called 911. The building was placed in a “Secure” status to keep staff and students inside and lock the outside doors.
DERBY, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Reba McEntire Recognizes Local Teacher

Within her home community of El Dorado, the name Katie Banks-Todd is recognized by most. A 1997 product of El Dorado High School, she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree of Vocal Music Performance, then moved to New York to pursue her dreams. She performed on Broadway and on the national tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’. After her success in New York, she returned to El Dorado with new dreams; to start a family with her supportive husband Patrick, and to help young theatre students to pursue their own. She has been supporting EHS students for the past 11 years as the drama director and for the past 3 years as the director of the choir department.
EL DORADO, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons manage just 75 points on road

CONCORDIA, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson pulled within two points with 8:16 remaining Saturday at Cloud County before the Thunderbirds went on a 13-0 run. Hutchinson (7-1, 2-1) trailed by as many as 18 in the first half after leading for just one minute and 14 seconds. The T-Birds led for 93% of the contest behind 62 points in the paint.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Man hit by car, critically injured, at south Wichita intersection

An unidentified man had critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night in south Wichita. The man stepped off a curb near 47th Street South and K-15 around 9:25 p.m. and he was struck by a vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies said the man was not in a marked crosswalk.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy