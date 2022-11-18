Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales
Find a special gift or select a favorite piece for yourself at this year’s Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales. The 38th annual Printmakers Exhibition and Sale is back in person and will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Center for the Visual Arts Room 123. All items are original artworks by Illinois State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and range in price. Cash, check, and credit card accepted. Proceeds from the sale support the artists in the printmaking program.
illinoisstate.edu
Be a Holiday Helper: Volunteer with A/P Council
The Administrative/Professional Council is looking for volunteers for the Holiday Helper program. Volunteers will meet at the Center for Civic Engagement to load gifts into the van and then drive to the partner locations to help deliver the gifts. What better way to get in the holiday spirit?. Interested individuals...
illinoisstate.edu
College of Education accepting applications for spring 2023 Early Childhood Workforce Program
The Illinois State University (ISU) College of Education Early Childhood (ECE) Online-Workforce Program is accepting applicants for the spring 2023 semester. The potential for a full scholarship is available to all prospective students through the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship Program. The 100% online program is designed for...
Comments / 0