Find a special gift or select a favorite piece for yourself at this year’s Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales. The 38th annual Printmakers Exhibition and Sale is back in person and will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Center for the Visual Arts Room 123. All items are original artworks by Illinois State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and range in price. Cash, check, and credit card accepted. Proceeds from the sale support the artists in the printmaking program.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO