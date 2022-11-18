Read full article on original website
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Sparkling Little Black Dress With Sandal Heels
Kristin Cavallari was photographed stepping out in New York today in an all-black ensemble. Cavallari’s monochrome look consisted of a modernized little black dress made of a shiny sequined black fabric with a bodycon fit. The garment featured a daring plunging neckline and a multicolored shine that had the Uncommon James owner dazzling. Overtop the glittery piece, Cavallari wore a lengthy coat kept open to show off her dress, the structured style made of thick warm fabric. Taking many forms over the years, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class,...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Snapped Stepping Out of Same NYC Restaurant: Pics
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored romance with Gigi Hadid is continuing to heat up. The celebs were spotted stepping out of Cipriani in New York City, where they both enjoyed a meal on Friday evening. The two were seen leaving separately, shortly after one...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to 'Calm Down' After Chris Brown's Favorite Male R&B Singer Win
Kelly Rowland has a message for Chris Brown after his big win at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, where Brown was up against Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd, after reading off the "Go Crazy" singer's name, Rowland's announcement was met with boos from the audience, and the Destiny's Child alum was not here for it.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Makes First Appearance Since Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is stepping out as a single woman. On Saturday, the Don’t Worry Darling director attended the 13th annual Governors Awards. For the occasion, the 38-year-old wore a metallic dress by Erdem paired with sheer black gloves. Wilde wore her hair in a sleek pulled back look. The...
ETOnline.com
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her role on Supernaural, has died. The actress was 47. Aycox’s death was confirmed by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker Reacts to Filming Intimate Moments Amid His and Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey
Travis Barker is no stranger to reality TV. The 47-year-old drummer even had his own series, Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons back in 2005. These days, he's a regular on Hulu's reality series The Kardashians while by his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian's, side. Travis was featured both in...
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
ETOnline.com
2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards have arrived! The hottest acts in music reunited for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a few big names are set to walk away with the night's biggest honors. Going into this year's show, reigning Favorite Male Latin...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Supporting Chris Brown at AMAs: 'Everybody Deserves Grace'
Kelly Rowland is sticking firmly in her support of Chris Brown. The 41-year-old has been facing backlash after sharing loving words for the singer during Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, but is doubling down on her . "I believe that grace is very real," Rowland explained when approached by a...
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 31 Champion -- See Which Couple Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!
Dancing With the Stars has crowned a champion couple! Season 31 came to an end on Monday with a grand finale, and a new pair of mirrorball trophy winners. The night began with four couples still in the running: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, as well as Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares How She's Coping Amid SK Split, Cheating Allegations: 'Movement Is Medicine'
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from her former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.
ETOnline.com
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes
The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long. Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for...
Emily Ratajkowski Revises Y2K Style With Cropped Puffer, Skinny Jeans & Timberland Stiletto Boots
Emily Ratajkowski put a nostalgic twist on her latest street-style ensemble. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets in New York today. To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Ratajkowski stepped out in a black cropped puffer coat. The cold-weather staple included a high collar, fitted cuffs and a drawstring on the hem to cinch the waist. The “Gone Girl” actress complemented the outerwear with light-wash high-waist skinny jeans. The 31-year-old socialite accessorized with dark oversized shades and carried her essentials in a leather shoulder bag. Sticking to a chill vibe, Ratajkowski styled her hair straight and sported a fresh face,...
Taylor Swift's Former "Cornelia Street" NYC Home Is On The Market, And The Inside Is Not At All What I Expected
"When she said 'I rent a place on Cornelia Street' I gotta say I wasn't picturing an indoor pool."
ETOnline.com
'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations
Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
