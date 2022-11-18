ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Elevates Sparkling Little Black Dress With Sandal Heels

Kristin Cavallari was photographed stepping out in New York today in an all-black ensemble. Cavallari’s monochrome look consisted of a modernized little black dress made of a shiny sequined black fabric with a bodycon fit. The garment featured a daring plunging neckline and a multicolored shine that had the Uncommon James owner dazzling. Overtop the glittery piece, Cavallari wore a lengthy coat kept open to show off her dress, the structured style made of thick warm fabric. Taking many forms over the years, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class,...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
ETOnline.com

Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to 'Calm Down' After Chris Brown's Favorite Male R&B Singer Win

Kelly Rowland has a message for Chris Brown after his big win at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, where Brown was up against Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd, after reading off the "Go Crazy" singer's name, Rowland's announcement was met with boos from the audience, and the Destiny's Child alum was not here for it.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Wilde Makes First Appearance Since Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde is stepping out as a single woman. On Saturday, the Don’t Worry Darling director attended the 13th annual Governors Awards. For the occasion, the 38-year-old wore a metallic dress by Erdem paired with sheer black gloves. Wilde wore her hair in a sleek pulled back look. The...
ETOnline.com

Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, best known for her role on Supernaural, has died. The actress was 47. Aycox’s death was confirmed by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
ETOnline.com

2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2022 American Music Awards have arrived! The hottest acts in music reunited for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a few big names are set to walk away with the night's biggest honors. Going into this year's show, reigning Favorite Male Latin...
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes

The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long. Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Revises Y2K Style With Cropped Puffer, Skinny Jeans & Timberland Stiletto Boots

Emily Ratajkowski put a nostalgic twist on her latest street-style ensemble. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets in New York today. To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Ratajkowski stepped out in a black cropped puffer coat. The cold-weather staple included a high collar, fitted cuffs and a drawstring on the hem to cinch the waist. The “Gone Girl” actress complemented the outerwear with light-wash high-waist skinny jeans. The 31-year-old socialite accessorized with dark oversized shades and carried her essentials in a leather shoulder bag. Sticking to a chill vibe, Ratajkowski styled her hair straight and sported a fresh face,...
ETOnline.com

'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations

Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.

