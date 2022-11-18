ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patients are speaking out about Cleveland Clinic charging up to $50 for some MyChart doctor response

By Stephanie Czekalinski
ideastream.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Thanksgiving travel brings health risks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts travel for Thanksgiving this year will have numbers not seen since before the pandemic, which could spread a lot of unwanted illnesses. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, warned people ahead of the holiday season. “We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy