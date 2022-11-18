Patients are speaking out about Cleveland Clinic charging up to $50 for some MyChart doctor response

Read full article on original website
WKYC
Northeast Ohio pediatric doctors contending with 'enormous wave' of sick children
CLEVELAND — Infections of RSV are spiking across the country and it’s no different in Northeast Ohio. RSV is the most widespread among children and then flu and COVID are not far behind. Dr. Ethan Leonard is the Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's...
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
WKYC
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
Cleveland researchers discover new oral drug for lowering cholesterol
CLEVELAND — Do you have high cholesterol? A new health study from teams at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine has found “an orally administered small-molecule drug that reduces PCSK9 levels and lowers cholesterol in animal models by 70%.”. Details of the study were...
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Federal rental assistance, expiring next month, expected to tally $108M in Cuyahoga County since start of pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two and a half years and distributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, emergency rental assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Those still in need have until Dec. 2 to submit new applications for rental assistance to CHN...
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
spectrumnews1.com
Thanksgiving travel brings health risks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts travel for Thanksgiving this year will have numbers not seen since before the pandemic, which could spread a lot of unwanted illnesses. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, warned people ahead of the holiday season. “We’re...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Dawson Foundation gives away turkeys to community
The Dawson Foundation is giving away turkeys at the Grace Baptist Tabernacle Church on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst Saturday morning.
Schools find solution to cell phone distraction in classes
Some schools in Ohio are finding a solution to cell phone distraction in classes. Students at T-Squared Honors Academy must put their phone in a special pouch all day.
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
