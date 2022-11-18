Read full article on original website
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
'Nearly 80% are accidental': Louisville hospital sheds light on preventable child injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pediatric hospitals across the United States are speaking up against injuries most prevalent in their communities. Whether it's a drowning, head trauma from a bicycle crash or a child improperly restrained in a car seat, the one thing each of these have in common is they are all preventable.
Man found shot to death in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
Louisville police searching for missing 22-year-old endangered woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll was last seen near the 1500 block of South 15th Street, near the Algonquin neighborhood, on Nov. 15 around 8 p.m. The white female is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds...
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Fegenbush Lane, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car early Sunday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says they responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. Sixth Division officers say a woman was...
