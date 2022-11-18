ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
wdrb.com

Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
Wave 3

LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
Wave 3

Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Wave 3

Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
wdrb.com

Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
Wave 3

LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
wdrb.com

Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
wdrb.com

Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
WHAS11

Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
LOUISVILLE, KY

