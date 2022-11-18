ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through

If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
