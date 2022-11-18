Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
WCAX
Vermonters participate in worldwide 'Cranksgiving' event
Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993.
The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?
A look at Facebook data, a Northeast Kingdom general store and “a geography to connectedness.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What keeps Vermonters together across a widening income divide?.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Pizza in Vermont
Vermont is a state that isn't necessarily known for its amazing pizza options but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
3 New England States Let You Officiate Weddings Without Any Training or Certificates
Did you know this? I just found out that some New England states allow you to get a one-day license without that whole "being ordained" thing, so that you can perform a wedding ceremony. Planning that special day to be as personalized as possible has taken many turns for couples...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
WCAX
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
WCAX
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
WCAX
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
