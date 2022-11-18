ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday travel tips to keep you flying

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The busy holiday season is right around the corner and now is the time to prepare to help take the stress out of traveling.

Here is a list of tips to help from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport:

Getting to the airport

Arrive Early. Passengers are encouraged to leave plenty of time to get to the airport, check in to their flight and clear security. Airports advise travelers to get to the airport two hours prior to departure.

Plan to Park . Allow time to park and walk or shuttle to the airport.

Prepare for TSA security checkpoint

The busy travel season may mean longer lines at the TSA security checkpoint. To save time, follow these tips:

Have your documents ready. It is important to have your ID ready to insert into the CAT unit. In most cases, passengers will not be required to show a boarding pass.

Follow the 3-11 rule. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes in carry-on luggage
must be 3.4 ounces or less and all containers must fit in a single quart-size plastic bag

Be prepared to remove personal items. Remove coats, jackets, belts, jewelry, and shoes and ensure your pockets are empty before the screening.

Don’t leave anything behind. Check the bins and collect your personal items before
leaving the screening area. Often, travelers leave behind laptops, wallets, ID, phones
and loose change.

