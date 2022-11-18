Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call.Greene Co. authorities arrest 4 in reported hotel drug bust
Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at them.
The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested Webb and charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Authorities transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0