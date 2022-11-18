Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call.

Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at them.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested Webb and charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Authorities transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

