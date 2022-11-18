ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell, FL

Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315. South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m. Troopers say the man was speeding when...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville man was hit and killed while crossing the street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville Friday night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of W University Ave. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

