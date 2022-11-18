Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night. Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on...
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
WCJB
Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument
WCJB
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
WCJB
Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315. South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m. Troopers say the man was speeding when...
WCJB
Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death
ARCHER, Fla. (NSF) - A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law....
WCJB
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
WCJB
Levy County missing woman found shortly after was ‘Purple Alert’ issued
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Purple Alert for a missing Levy County woman has been rescinded after she was found safe. According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Knop, 62, left her home on Northeast 133 Avenue in Williston around 1 a.m. on Monday. She left behind all her personal belongings and was without her belongings.
WCJB
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WCJB
WCJB
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
WCJB
Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending two people to the hospital. Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. Two people...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
