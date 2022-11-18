ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Metro adjusts hours for Thanksgiving holiday

WASHINGTON - Metro has announced special hours for Metrorail and Metrobus during the week of Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metro will open at 7 a.m. and will run until midnight. Trains will serve all 97 stations with trains every...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia’s eastbound I-66 Express Lanes set to open this week

GAINESVILLE, Va. - The I-66 Express Lanes westbound from the Capital Beltway to Gainesville opened over the weekend and the opening of the eastbound lanes may only be days away. When using the new lanes, vehicles with one to two people inside must pay a toll through their E-ZPass device....
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys northwest DC home

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man arrested for killing teen two years ago in DC

D.C. police arrested a man Monday who they believe killed a teenager two years ago. On September 29, 2020, police responded to a shooting in Allison Street Northwest, but did not find the victim. A year later, they discovered the remains of 17-year-old Brian Ward in Laurel, Maryland. It's believed...
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 injured after SUV crashes into Germantown marijuana dispensary

GERMANTOWN, Md. - First responders transported three people to the hospital Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a marijuana dispensary. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported around 3 p.m. that a vehicle drove through a window at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in the Middlebrook Square shopping center.
GERMANTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Alleged 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in DC jail cell: police

WASHINGTON - Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist, was found dead inside a D.C. jail cell on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials confirm to FOX 5 that an official at the jail found Warrick dead while doing a routine check around 7:58 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park

BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

