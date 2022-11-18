Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC bars do active shooter training to prep for World Cup watch parties
WASHINGTON - Monday marks the first day that bars can stay open 24 hours as World Cup watch parties are happening all across D.C. Several strategies have been put into place to ensure patrons are safe at the venues hosting events. Management at Prost DC — a German food hall...
fox5dc.com
Metro adjusts hours for Thanksgiving holiday
WASHINGTON - Metro has announced special hours for Metrorail and Metrobus during the week of Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metro will open at 7 a.m. and will run until midnight. Trains will serve all 97 stations with trains every...
fox5dc.com
Gift Outside The Box campaign aims at reducing holiday waste in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Americans generate 25% more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year's and Montgomery County is working on ways to bring that number down. The Gift Outside the Box campaign aims at reducing the amount of waste produced through wrapping gifts and ordering presents online. Each year that extra...
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
fox5dc.com
Virginia’s eastbound I-66 Express Lanes set to open this week
GAINESVILLE, Va. - The I-66 Express Lanes westbound from the Capital Beltway to Gainesville opened over the weekend and the opening of the eastbound lanes may only be days away. When using the new lanes, vehicles with one to two people inside must pay a toll through their E-ZPass device....
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
fox5dc.com
Fire destroys northwest DC home
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for killing teen two years ago in DC
D.C. police arrested a man Monday who they believe killed a teenager two years ago. On September 29, 2020, police responded to a shooting in Allison Street Northwest, but did not find the victim. A year later, they discovered the remains of 17-year-old Brian Ward in Laurel, Maryland. It's believed...
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
fox5dc.com
Previewing the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday season on Saturday by hosting a Thanksgiving Parade. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Silver Spring to learn more about what went into preparing the event.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
fox5dc.com
3 injured after SUV crashes into Germantown marijuana dispensary
GERMANTOWN, Md. - First responders transported three people to the hospital Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a marijuana dispensary. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported around 3 p.m. that a vehicle drove through a window at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in the Middlebrook Square shopping center.
fox5dc.com
Alleged 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in DC jail cell: police
WASHINGTON - Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist, was found dead inside a D.C. jail cell on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials confirm to FOX 5 that an official at the jail found Warrick dead while doing a routine check around 7:58 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park
BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
fox5dc.com
Frederick School Board postpones vote to merge schools
In Frederick County the community will get more time to weigh in on plans to merge two schools. The school board was expected to vote Monday but decided to hold off. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts tells us why.
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
