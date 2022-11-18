Read full article on original website
'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.
AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country. “His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said. “He was a local kid...
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
12news.com
Chandler's Tumbleweed Tree is back in town
The southwest tradition continues! Since October, the City of Chandler has been collecting tumbleweeds for its 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree.
citysuntimes.com
Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale
Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
fox10phoenix.com
In two decades, a Cave Creek sanctuary has saved nearly 70 horses
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - As costs have gone up across the board, nonprofits relying on donations have struggled to get by. Mister is a horse saved from death. He's one of 27 horses at Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary. "He broke his right knee on the track, slab fracture,"...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Man dies in Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX — A man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix, the city's fire department said. Officials arrived on the scene near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road to find heavy smoke coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex, the department said. The responding firefighters found the man unresponsive and not breathing during search and rescue.
61-year-old woman shot to death in East Valley
PHOENIX — A 61-year-old mother was shot to death Monday morning near Greenfield and Baseline roads, according to the Mesa Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a 27-year-old man who told the dispatcher he and his mother had just been shot. The mother was...
Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March
PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
citysuntimes.com
The Lincoln Red tried-and-true steakhouse provides breathtaking views of Paradise Valley
The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance. Culinary curiosity started early for...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
Phoenix New Times
Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving
We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
peoriatimes.com
Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time
Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
12 News
