Mesa, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

Man dies in Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — A man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix, the city's fire department said. Officials arrived on the scene near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road to find heavy smoke coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex, the department said. The responding firefighters found the man unresponsive and not breathing during search and rescue.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

61-year-old woman shot to death in East Valley

PHOENIX — A 61-year-old mother was shot to death Monday morning near Greenfield and Baseline roads, according to the Mesa Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a 27-year-old man who told the dispatcher he and his mother had just been shot. The mother was...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March

PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time

Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

12 News

