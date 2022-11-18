Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Attorneys for Trump, Who Said He Was Too Busy to Sue Clinton While He Was President, Now Seek More Time for Appeal of RICO Dismissal
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump this week secured more than an extra month to file an important brief in a thus far failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. Trump alleged RICO violations and a long list of other claims against Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and a...
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible...
US Senate candidate challenged by abortion accuser before runoff
A US woman who says anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into terminating her pregnancy has challenged him to deny her story face-to-face, before next month's runoff election in Georgia. The challenge comes as the one-time Dallas Cowboys star prepares to face off again with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after neither earned a simple majority of votes in Georgia to win the seat in this month's midterm election.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Student loan cancellation got blocked. Now what? 3 questions answered
When the Biden administration announced in August 2022 that it was canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower, it said the idea was to provide families with “breathing room as they prepare to start repaying loans after the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.” But two federal courts recently blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan relief program, ruling it unconstitutional. Here, William Chittenden, a professor of finance at Texas State University, explains why and what’s next for student loan borrowers still hopeful that their loans can be forgiven.
Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower...
Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer’s choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement was planned. Bolden is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years. She was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.
NY’s Rep. Maloney probed for asking about Met Gala ticket
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat whose 30-year career in Congress is about to end after she lost a contentious primary, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for possibly soliciting a ticket to the annual gala of the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. Investigators for the committee said Maloney called […]
First lady says Schuylkill County-grown Christmas tree 'will fill our hearts'
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden welcomed guests from Schuylkill County to the White House on Monday as she accepted a concolor fir grown on Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm near Auburn. The 18 ½-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide tree was selected to be the official White House Christmas tree and stand...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was still under investigation, but the details emerging about the suspect suggest a turbulent upbringing.
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
