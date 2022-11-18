GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies

Read full article on original website
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
Trump Would Beat DeSantis in 2024, as Biden Approval Rate Remains Underwater, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 30 percentage points over his potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, a new poll found. In the event of a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump in 2024, the Democrat holds an edge of...
South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena
South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible...
US Senate candidate challenged by abortion accuser before runoff
A US woman who says anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into terminating her pregnancy has challenged him to deny her story face-to-face, before next month's runoff election in Georgia. The challenge comes as the one-time Dallas Cowboys star prepares to face off again with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after neither earned a simple majority of votes in Georgia to win the seat in this month's midterm election.
NY’s Rep. Maloney probed for asking about Met Gala ticket
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat whose 30-year career in Congress is about to end after she lost a contentious primary, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for possibly soliciting a ticket to the annual gala of the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. Investigators for the committee said Maloney called […]
Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans
ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
‘The Stakes Are High.' Why There's a Push for Congress to Renew the Expanded Child Tax Credit This Year
The child tax credit of 2021, which was more generous and available to more families, has expired. Now, an estimated 19 million children receive less than the full tax credit credit or no credit at all. There's a push for Congress to renew a more generous child tax credit as...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
