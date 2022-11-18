Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Administration to Extend Payment Pause on Student Loans Until After June Or When Legal Challenges Resolve
The Biden administration announced that it will extend the payment pause on federal student loans while its forgiveness plan remains blocked in the courts. Federal student loan bills were scheduled to resume in January. The administration's move comes in response to a federal appeals court ruling last week that imposed...
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
NBC Los Angeles
South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena
South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible...
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Fauci Says He Will Cooperate Fully With Possible House Republican Investigation Into Covid Origins
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he will fully cooperate with House Republicans if they launch an investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. GOP lawmakers vowed in August to open such a probe and call on Fauci to testify if they won a majority in...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alabama governor orders review after latest failed lethal injection
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) has ordered a “top-to-bottom review of execution protocol” in the state and asked for a temporary pause in executions following a third failed lethal injection attempt within the last four years. Ivey’s order follows the aborted execution Thursday of Kenneth Eugene Smith after...
US Senate candidate challenged by abortion accuser before runoff
A US woman who says anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into terminating her pregnancy has challenged him to deny her story face-to-face, before next month's runoff election in Georgia. The challenge comes as the one-time Dallas Cowboys star prepares to face off again with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after neither earned a simple majority of votes in Georgia to win the seat in this month's midterm election.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Stakes Are High.' Why There's a Push for Congress to Renew the Expanded Child Tax Credit This Year
The child tax credit of 2021, which was more generous and available to more families, has expired. Now, an estimated 19 million children receive less than the full tax credit credit or no credit at all. There's a push for Congress to renew a more generous child tax credit as...
NBC Los Angeles
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
Comments / 0