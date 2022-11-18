ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue

By Dan Mangan,CNBC, Annie Nova,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Cheddar News

Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress

"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena

South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANSAS STATE
AFP

US Senate candidate challenged by abortion accuser before runoff

A US woman who says anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into terminating her pregnancy has challenged him to deny her story face-to-face, before next month's runoff election in Georgia. The challenge comes as the one-time Dallas Cowboys star prepares to face off again with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after neither earned a simple majority of votes in Georgia to win the seat in this month's midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE

