NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.8%, to 33.962 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.9%. Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2.3% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.5%. Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.77% from 3.84% late Monday.

25 MINUTES AGO