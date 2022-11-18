Read full article on original website
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.8%, to 33.962 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.9%. Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2.3% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.5%. Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.77% from 3.84% late Monday.
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Best Buy, Dick's Sporting, Abercrombie & Fitch and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Best Buy (BBY) – Best Buy rallied 7% in the premarket after its third-quarter results beat analyst estimates. The electronics retailer also registered a smaller-than-expected decline in comparable store sales. Discounts helped keep customer traffic flowing to its stores, and Best Buy also raised its full-year forecast.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% and the Topix added 1.12%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...
Bitcoin Bounces Slightly After Hitting 2-Year Low as Traders Try to Gauge FTX Contagion
Bitcoin on Tuesday hit a two-year low as the cryptocurrency market takes a bruising following the collapse of major exchange FTX. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion in value this year as the industry has been plagued with problems from failed projects to a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the fall of FTX.
