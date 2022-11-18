BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”

