New Port Richey, FL

fox13news.com

Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland

The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
GIBSONTON, FL
fox13news.com

1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
PLANT CITY, FL

