Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Related
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
3 family members dead in double-murder suicide after dispute over eviction, Hernando sheriff says
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies in Hernando County are still trying to piece together how a family dispute over an eviction led to a double-murder suicide in the Wellington subdivision of Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a recorded Facebook video that dispatchers got a call for help around...
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
fox13news.com
Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland
The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
30-year-old man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Lakeland home, leading deputies on car chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland around 8:11 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Luke Neely getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck and driving away from the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Bay News 9
Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
Hillsborough Co. man impersonates dead twin to steal $145K in federal benefits: DOJ
A Seffner man pleaded guilty to stealing his dead brother's identity in order to steal federal benefits Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later
A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Tampa police announce death of K9 Indo
Tampa police announced that retired K9 Indo died early Monday.
Missing number trumps bullet wound for veteran who died without VA help he sought for a decade
Gregory Taylor tried to cut through government red tape for more than a decade but the issue outlived the veteran he was fighting to help.
fox13news.com
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
23 guns, fentanyl, & cocaine found in Tampa home; suspected drug dealers arrested, police say
Tampa police arrested two men Friday afternoon after finding nearly two dozen guns and narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer's home, according to a release.
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance, urging drivers to watch for those along the roadways. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like, "Don't kill us,...
fox13news.com
1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
fox13news.com
Jury recommends sparing convicted killer Matthew Terry's life after parents plead for mercy
TAMPA, Fla. - A jury wants Matthew Terry, a man convicted of killing his girlfriend to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. On Tuesday, a jury found Terry guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Kay Baker, in May. On Thursday, that same jury deliberated over whether he...
Comments / 0