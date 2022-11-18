Read full article on original website
Anderson involves community to create 20-year development plan
The city of Anderson is putting a 20-year comprehensive plan together to make the city a better place, involving the community in the process.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Fall Fest at Stearns showcases valuable services available in Polk County
On Friday, November 18, Fall Fest at Stearns took place at Stearns Gym. The event was co-hosted by Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Alianza Hispana, and Pisgah Legal Services. The Fall Fest event was filled with various fun activities while highlighting community programs available for local kids and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher
POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local residents ignored
I just returned from the Foothills Rural Planning Organization attending the meeting of the Transportation Advisory Committee to discuss the DOT widening project for Highway 9. This was not an instance of representational government but rather a demonstration of an unelected bureaucracy in Raleigh having its way over the objections of both the Polk County Commissioners as well as Polk County residents as demonstrated by our petition along with many of us at the meeting. They actually stated that they had never had such a turnout at one of their meetings prior to this.
golaurens.com
Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close
After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Advancing rural healthcare
The 17th of this month was National Rural Health Day, so it feels like a wonderful time to talk about our work to advance rural healthcare here in Polk County and beyond. By nature of proximity, rural healthcare has long been the frontline for quick emergency response in many US communities. If you have a heart attack, a stroke, or have been in an accident, your life is on the line, and every second counts. If you live in rural Polk County, it may take an hour or more to get to a trauma center, but having St. Luke’s Hospital nearby gives you the best chance at survival due to the rapid initiation of care.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Fire Department organizes Fire Engine Parade for a young fan
TRYON – Sunday, November 20, at 1 p.m., fire engines of all types and other emergency vehicles paraded down Trade Street in downtown Tryon, much to the delight of kids along their route and one child, particularly Gage Howard. The parade was organized by the Tryon Fire Department for...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
James Steve Smith Sr.
Saluda– James Steve Smith Sr., 67, of Saluda passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Mission Hospital. He was the son of the late Ed James and Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Smith. He was preceded in death by one brother Ed James Smith Jr. and his best friend Judy Sain Smith.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
WYFF4.com
Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
County offices closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday
The Polk County government offices, including the county landfill, will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. All offices will reopen on Monday, November 28, at normal times. The landfill will be open on Friday, November 25, at its normal times. Did you...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Woodward speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon hosted Dr. Ben Woodward, retired orthopedic surgeon and Tryon Estates resident. Ben made a presentation on Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. He demonstrated several different types of arrangements using both freshly cut and artificial flowers while providing an engaging and enlightening commentary.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Nothing like it’: Annual Toy Run to benefit local kids
FOOTHILLS – Like the sound of rolling thunder through the foothills, a familiar cast of elves will take to their “sleds” on Saturday to bring holiday cheer to area kids. More than 600 motorcycles are anticipated for the 20th Annual Polk County Toy Run. All proceeds from the event, including hundreds of new toys for low-income Polk County families, will go to four area agencies in the foothills to help ensure children celebrate the holidays this season.
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
