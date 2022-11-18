The 17th of this month was National Rural Health Day, so it feels like a wonderful time to talk about our work to advance rural healthcare here in Polk County and beyond. By nature of proximity, rural healthcare has long been the frontline for quick emergency response in many US communities. If you have a heart attack, a stroke, or have been in an accident, your life is on the line, and every second counts. If you live in rural Polk County, it may take an hour or more to get to a trauma center, but having St. Luke’s Hospital nearby gives you the best chance at survival due to the rapid initiation of care.

1 DAY AGO