Polk County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Fall Fest at Stearns showcases valuable services available in Polk County

On Friday, November 18, Fall Fest at Stearns took place at Stearns Gym. The event was co-hosted by Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Alianza Hispana, and Pisgah Legal Services. The Fall Fest event was filled with various fun activities while highlighting community programs available for local kids and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher

POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local residents ignored

I just returned from the Foothills Rural Planning Organization attending the meeting of the Transportation Advisory Committee to discuss the DOT widening project for Highway 9. This was not an instance of representational government but rather a demonstration of an unelected bureaucracy in Raleigh having its way over the objections of both the Polk County Commissioners as well as Polk County residents as demonstrated by our petition along with many of us at the meeting. They actually stated that they had never had such a turnout at one of their meetings prior to this.
POLK COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close

After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
theurbannews.com

Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission

The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Advancing rural healthcare

The 17th of this month was National Rural Health Day, so it feels like a wonderful time to talk about our work to advance rural healthcare here in Polk County and beyond. By nature of proximity, rural healthcare has long been the frontline for quick emergency response in many US communities. If you have a heart attack, a stroke, or have been in an accident, your life is on the line, and every second counts. If you live in rural Polk County, it may take an hour or more to get to a trauma center, but having St. Luke’s Hospital nearby gives you the best chance at survival due to the rapid initiation of care.
FOX Carolina

Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
ANDERSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Fire Department organizes Fire Engine Parade for a young fan

TRYON – Sunday, November 20, at 1 p.m., fire engines of all types and other emergency vehicles paraded down Trade Street in downtown Tryon, much to the delight of kids along their route and one child, particularly Gage Howard. The parade was organized by the Tryon Fire Department for...
TRYON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

James Steve Smith Sr.

Saluda– James Steve Smith Sr., 67, of Saluda passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Mission Hospital. He was the son of the late Ed James and Mary Elizabeth Wheeler Smith. He was preceded in death by one brother Ed James Smith Jr. and his best friend Judy Sain Smith.
SALUDA, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

County offices closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

The Polk County government offices, including the county landfill, will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. All offices will reopen on Monday, November 28, at normal times. The landfill will be open on Friday, November 25, at its normal times. Did you...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Woodward speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club

Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon hosted Dr. Ben Woodward, retired orthopedic surgeon and Tryon Estates resident. Ben made a presentation on Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. He demonstrated several different types of arrangements using both freshly cut and artificial flowers while providing an engaging and enlightening commentary.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Nothing like it’: Annual Toy Run to benefit local kids

FOOTHILLS – Like the sound of rolling thunder through the foothills, a familiar cast of elves will take to their “sleds” on Saturday to bring holiday cheer to area kids. More than 600 motorcycles are anticipated for the 20th Annual Polk County Toy Run. All proceeds from the event, including hundreds of new toys for low-income Polk County families, will go to four area agencies in the foothills to help ensure children celebrate the holidays this season.
POLK COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. ‘It’s been challenging’ — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen …. 'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. GSP International Airport expects one of the busiest …. GSP International Airport expects...
SPARTANBURG, SC

