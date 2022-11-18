Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
hotnewhiphop.com
ATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And “WAIT FOR YOU” In “On The Come Up”
ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of “On The Come Up.”. The number of beat tags that emerged in the past decade is endless. Some of them are quite iconic in their own right, while others largely raise awareness of the producer’s profile. One tag that became a mainstay in the culture, especially in Future’s recent catalog, is “ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”
She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omerettà The Great Is Feeling Like An “Emotional Gangsta” On Her New EP
With so many female rappers currently on the rise, it can be hard to keep up with all the new music they’ve been sending our way. The latest diva to drop off a project is Atlanta’s own Omerettà the Great, who popped off on her Emotional Gangsta EP this weekend.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Explains NY Hip-Hop Woes: “We’ve Been In Last Place”
Jim Jones has a theory as to why the New York hip-hop scene is in a “state of emergency.”. Jim Jones explained why he feels New York hip-hop has been in a “state of emergency” as of late on Maino’s Kitchen Talk. The Dipset legend says that artists are too focused on wanting to be on top.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Peezy Taps Jeezy, Rob49 & Real Boston Richey For “2 Million Up” Remix
It’s been a big few years for Detroit, Peezy. Specifically, he ended his jail time in February 2021 and dropped his album ONLY BUILT 4 DIAMOND LINKS last August. Peezy tapped the one and only Jeezy, Rob49, and Real Boston Richey for a remix of his smash hit, “2 Million Up.” On it, each feature boasts impressive verses amid a tasteful mix of every artist’s background. The track landed after a few notable singles this year, such as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” with Troy Ave.
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo Concert Disrupted By Brawl
Even while people were fighting in the front row, Moneybagg kept his show going. Live shows can be an amazing experience for fans and general music enjoyers, but it can also be a danger zone. Recently, a shooting broke out during Asian Doll’s show at a North Carolina college, which left two patrons wounded. Fortunately, Moneybagg Yo did not face that at his recent show in South Carolina, but he did see some flying punches.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled & Airbnb Recreate His Sneaker Room For New Giveaway
DJ Khaled is giving two fans a chance to sleep surrounded by his sneakers. Over the last few years, DJ Khaled has proven himself to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world. He loves shoes, and he has a particular penchant for rare Air Jordans. In fact, he even has his very own Jumpman collaborations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
