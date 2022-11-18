Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday.

Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school.

Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant to Chuck Jordan before getting the head coaching job in 2017.

No other details were immediately available.

