Conway, SC

Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday.

Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school.

Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant to Chuck Jordan before getting the head coaching job in 2017.

No other details were immediately available.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

