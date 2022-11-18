ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

US 103.1

Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
US 103.1

Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers

Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
FERNDALE, MI
thelascopress.com

Fenton’s Amy Allwelt is Up for the Challenge

When presented with a challenge, people respond in many different ways. Some will shy away and hope that the situation improves. Others face the circumstances head-on and deal with the conditions presented. A certain group of people will look for challenges to test their abilities and grow stronger from the task or confrontation.
FENTON, MI
candgnews.com

Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus

SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

