Read full article on original website
Related
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
wsgw.com
“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Lansing?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
abc12.com
Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
fox2detroit.com
Winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket was sold at a Warren smoke shop. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke and Vape at 15196 East 13 Mile Rd., and all five white balls drawn Friday matched. The winning numbers were 20-24-26-33-41. The winner...
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Frankenmuth Waterpark Will Soon Become the Largest in the State
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has announced a massive expansion. Frankenmuth will soon be home to the largest indoor waterpark in the state. The Bavarian Inn Lodge has announced a major expansion project that is expected to break ground on December 13th. Currently, the indoor waterpark at the Bavarian...
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
thelascopress.com
Fenton’s Amy Allwelt is Up for the Challenge
When presented with a challenge, people respond in many different ways. Some will shy away and hope that the situation improves. Others face the circumstances head-on and deal with the conditions presented. A certain group of people will look for challenges to test their abilities and grow stronger from the task or confrontation.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
candgnews.com
Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus
SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
Help Those in Need With a Visit to Grand Blanc’s Santa’s Farm
Santa & Mrs. Claus will once again be making children smile this holiday season when they welcome visitors to their Grand Blanc farm. Not only will they be spreading joy to kids of all ages, but they'll be helping those in need at the same time. Again this year, Santa...
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0