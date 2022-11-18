Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
Central Maine Bank Expanding Into Portland
According to a press release, Kennebec Savings Bank plans to expand further into Southern Maine. The press release explains that the bank recently purchased property at 53 Baxter Boulevard in Portland and that they plan to begin renovations on the space in the near future. Once the renovations are completed, and they have been given approval by the government, the plan is to open the new branch sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
Central Maine Brewery Hosts Flirty Speed Dating Event
Let's talk about speed dating. If you don't know what that is and have been living under a rock for 10 decades, I will guide you into the 21st century. an event at which each participant converses individually with all the prospective partners for a few minutes in order to select those with whom dates are desired.
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
River Of Trees Returns To Downtown Augusta Thanksgiving Weekend
A much loved Christmas tradition, which started in Waterville, is now happening all over Central Maine. We're talking about Christmas Tree raffles. A local business or individual sponsors a Christmas Tree. They will decorate the tree and pile up presents under the tree. In most cases, these trees have a theme. So, if it was a hardware store, you might find tools, duct tape, a generator (yes, we've seen it), and more. The tree of a local brewery could have gift certificates, six packs, and pint glasses.
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
The Interior Of This $4 Million Maine Mansion Is Truly Shocking
The coast of Maine is dotted with homes and mansions that date back to the 1700s and 1800s. In many cases, these homes were built by wealthy captains and merchants. In other cases, they were built as vacation homes for industrialists from Boston and New York. While many of these...
Central Maine Students’ Project Will Help Neighbors Stay Warm
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Permanent Closure Of Central Maine Mill Delayed
In September, Pixelle announced that they would be permanently closing their paper mill in the Town of Jay. Now, it appears that the mill will stay open for at least a little while longer. According to WMTW, the company released a statement on Friday morning saying that the mill, which...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of our most interesting and...
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
REPORTS: Gardiner Area High School in ‘Soft Lockdown’ Tuesday Morning
According to a phone call from the Superintendent of schools, Gardiner area schools have been placed on lockdown due to a threat called in to 'surrounding schools'. According to the Portland Press Herald, There was also a heavy police presence at Sanford High School this morning following 'multiple reports of active school shootings'.
