According to a press release, Kennebec Savings Bank plans to expand further into Southern Maine. The press release explains that the bank recently purchased property at 53 Baxter Boulevard in Portland and that they plan to begin renovations on the space in the near future. Once the renovations are completed, and they have been given approval by the government, the plan is to open the new branch sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO