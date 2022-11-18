ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wilson scores 33, No. 6 Kansas outlasts Southern Utah 82-76

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and No. 6 Kansas survived a letdown against Southern Utah, hanging on for an 82-76 victory on Friday night. Wilson set a career best for a second straight game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks' 69-64 win over No. 7 Duke in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds (3-2) didn't figure to provide as tough a challenge, but they hung with Kansas (4-0) until the final minute at Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, KS
K-State and Iowa basketball teams believe in Ava Jones

MANHATTAN—Members of the Kansas State University and University of Iowa women's basketball teams honored Ava Jones of Nickerson prior to Thursday's night's game in Manhattan. Both teams wore shirts during their pregame warmups that said they "Believe in Ava Jones." Ava has signed a National Letter of Intent to...
MANHATTAN, KS
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half when the Roos cut a 20-point deficit to 10, the final time with four minutes to go. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. A soaring dunk by Johnson put K-State up by 20 early in the second half. But a 3-of-17 shooting stretch by the Wildcats aided Kansas City’s comeback. The Roos were not able to get the margin to single digits with Sills putting in four layups.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Texas routs KU 55-14

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Texas standout Bijan Robinson ran through, over and around Kansas for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, helping the Longhorns earn a measure of revenge with a frigid 55-14 victory. Now, Robinson and his buddies are suddenly the Jayhawks’ biggest fans.
AUSTIN, TX
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond

LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend, KS
