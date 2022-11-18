Meyers Dreads the Day the House Answers to ‘Crazies’ Like Marjorie Taylor Greene: McCarthy’s Majority Is ’Such a S–show’ (Video)

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO