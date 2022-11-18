ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyers Dreads the Day the House Answers to ‘Crazies’ Like Marjorie Taylor Greene: McCarthy’s Majority Is ’Such a S–show’ (Video)

By Lucas Manfredi
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Sheri Hall
4d ago

the Democrats are just mad cuz the Republicans are now in charge of the investigation and now we're going to have some investigations over some real National Security threats like Biden and his crime family collecting from foreign governments

smackwaterjack
3d ago

…the next two years will clearly demonstrate the importance of ‘revenge’ politics by the GOP as opposed to actually participating in the democratic process regarding the people’s business…

Debs
3d ago

The Republican Party has been a disaster ever since trump came into the picture he is the downfall of that party which is why they have people like Greene, Gatz and Bobart 3 examples of mentally unstable in office

