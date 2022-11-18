A Pair of Fall-Ready Bape Sk8 Sta Styles Are Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape (Bape) has a new set of Sk8 Sta colorways releasing soon.

The legendary streetwear brand announced on Instagram yesterday that its latest Bape Sk8 Sta “Urban Fall” collection will hit retail before week’s end. As the name of the capsule suggests, the looks are inspired by the current autumn weather, with the popular sneaker donning fall-ready hues.

The Bape Sk8 Sta “Urban Fall” colorways are available in a beige and olive-based color scheme. Both pairs feature a premium suede upper and the looks are offset by contrasting accents on the star logo and the stabilizer on the heel counter. The sneakers also feature Bape branding on the tongue tag and on the heel tab. Both styles are equipped with thick sail shoelaces while white midsoles complete the looks.

“As the colder seasons approach, the city begins to temper the bright summer fashion with the warm tones of autumn. BAPE is releasing a new ‘Urban Fall’ themed set of colorways designed to balance those cosy vibes with the hard-edged sophistication of city life,” Bape wrote about the new Sk8 Sta “Urban Fall” collection.

The Bape Sk8 Sta “Urban Fall” collection launched today at Bape.com and will be released tomorrow at Bape stores. Both styles are available in men’s and women’s sizes and will retail for 28,600 yen, which converts to $204.