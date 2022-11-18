The Baltimore Ravens had yet another excellent draft haul in the 2022 NFL Draft. Eric DeCosta’s rookie class was heralded as one of the most valuable across the league, with many predicting that the Ravens rookies could ‘go wild’. The defensive additions were particularly intriguing as the Ravens selected some high-impact performers in a bid to get younger on defense. Some picks have been roaring successes so far.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO