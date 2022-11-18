ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding guests mistake sugared almonds as confetti and chuck them at newlyweds

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago

A bride was pelted with sugar-coated almonds after a wedding guest assumed they were meant to be used as confetti.

In a viral clip that's racked up 14.3 million views, Amy ( @amyjcode ) shared the hysterical ordeal with her followers. It showed the bride and groom heading out of the ceremony as guests gracefully threw confetti. Meanwhile, another chucked a handful of nuts.

The video cuts to laughing guests watching someone picking the almonds off the ground.

"The 'pelting' didn't really hurt, I just felt confused and shocked, as I did not know what was being thrown at us or why. I know who threw the koufeta and they meant absolutely no harm, it was just her way of trying to bless us," the bride told Newsweek .

Thousands of fellow TikTokers flooded the clip in hysterics. "I’m howling; imagine the realisation kicking in that you just threw hard food at the bride," one said, while another added: "If I did this, i would think about it every day for the rest of my life."

@amyjcode

I hope this finds the right audience



Talking about wedding mishaps, one photographer was left in tears after accidentally deleting his entire day's work .

In a viral clip that went viral across TikTok, Justin Gummow ( @justinshootscanon ) described the ordeal as "the worst thing that can happen to a photographer."

"My card didn’t just get copied over, it got cut and copied over — so the card was erased," Gummow explained.

He spent his own money trying to revive the corrupted card, to later find them heavily pixelated.

“Resigned, I sat there and I cried for a minute, and I said, ‘This is the worst. This sucks,’” Gummow said. “I had to call the bride and let her know that all those memories from her day that she paid a professional photographer to take, were gone. That sucked."

Luckily, the newlyweds were empathetic towards the situation and were offered a refund along with a reshoot of their big day.


