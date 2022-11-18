Buffalo's fire commissioner reports several calls about CO issues; Carthage firefighters trudge through waist-deep snow UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. PT: Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said his office had received several calls about carbon monoxide issues stemming from blocked vents, reported The Buffalo News. Renaldo urged residents to clear snow from heater and dryer vents and to monitor the pilot lights of their heating systems.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO