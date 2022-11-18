ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Roger Waters Releases Darker Version of Pink Floyd Classic “Comfortably Numb”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzkHX_0jFtEnet00

Roger Waters has released “Comfortably Numb 2022,” a more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track.

“During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” said Waters in a statement. “I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

Recorded during the U.S. leg of Waters’ This Is Not A Drill Tour, “Comfortably Numb 2022” was produced by Waters and Gus Seyffert, who also contributes bass, synth, and percussion on the track. Additional featured musicians include vocalists Dave Kilminster, Shanay Johnson and Amanda Belair, drummer Joey Warner, Jonathan Wilson on harmonium, synth, guitar, and vocals, Jon Carin on synth and vocals, Robert Walter on organ and piano, and Nigel Godrich on strings and backing vocals.

Running exactly two and a half minutes longer than the original, which clocked in at six minutes and 22 seconds, Waters’ nearly nine-minute version is accompanied by a video, produced and directed by Sean Evans set in a dystopian world of blacked-out imagery of crowds of motionless and faceless people.

Sounds of a thunderstorm and news broadcasts play for one minute and 20 seconds before Waters slips in with the opening Hello Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone at home?

Released on Pink Floyd’s 11th album, The Wall, in 1979, “Comfortably Numb,” written by David Gilmour and Waters, was inspired by the latter’s experience with a muscle relaxant after contracting hepatitis during the band’s In the Flesh Tour.

Roger Waters will continue his This Is Not A Drill Tour in Europe in 2023 with 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17 and concluding in Manchester, England on June 10.

Photo: Brian Lima / Rogers and Cowan

Comments / 6

Gary Colins
4d ago

I love it on its own ... but if i compare to original, the original wins everytime. This version stands strong in a different class.

Reply
2
Related
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd’s First Era Crash Lands With ‘Apples and Oranges’

"Apples and Oranges" was supposed to keep Pink Floyd's commercial momentum going. Instead, it was the death knell for Syd Barrett's tenure in the band. Their No. 6 U.K. smash debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn had followed a pair of stand-alone U.K. hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play." Suddenly, Pink Floyd's label was thinking about the group's career in commercial terms. The Christmas shopping season was ahead, preceded by their initial shows in the U.S.
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy