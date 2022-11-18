Read full article on original website
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28
B. Smyth, the R&B singer who earned stardom with hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. He was 28. The singer's brother, Denzil Smith, took to Instagram and revealed in an emotional video that B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in ICU, fans brought him a lot of smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, "Twerkaholic Part 2."
Ayoni Shares Her Musical ‘Vision’ With New EP & Exclusive Playlist Of Songs That Inspired Her
When the final curtain falls on 2022, Ayoni will make sure to take a bow. In the past six months, the Barbados-born singer released The Vision EP, a new collection of music heralded by singles “You Said I Love You Too Soon” and “Before I Prosper.” With the arrival of The Vision in September, Ayoni continued her path toward music superstardom, pairing her dynamic voice against production that weaves between the genres. There are touches of R&B, soul, dance, pop, and psychedelia, all pieced together to create a captivating listening experience from start to finish.
Neil Young’s New Film ‘Harvest Time’ Will Document the Making of His Signature Album
Neil Young released his album Harvest in February of 1972. While it got mixed reactions at the time, the record has gone on to become essential listening for Neil’s fanbase and anyone looking to dig into the catalog of the Canadian-American folk-rock icon. After Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young...
The 17-string bass Elwood Francis played during a ZZ Top show was a cheap Chinese knockoff of Jared Dines' 18-string Ormsby
When ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis pulled out a bright-yellow 17-string bass during their November 5 gig in Huntsville, Alabama, the guitar world went nuts. It was difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of the behemoth, which was used for 1983’s Got Me Under Pressure – sure, it had a Fender logo on its headstock, but there’s no way that’s genuine.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly no more. As one insider elaborated, the 28-year-old singer is "still touring and is now going abroad" for his Love on Tour shows, while the 38-year-old Don't Worry Darling director is "focusing on her kids and her work in LA." That said, they went on to say that it was "a very amicable decision," prior to another person claiming that "they're still very close friends."
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming
“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to E Street, Performs ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Tonight Show takeover with a performance of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and a confirmation that he will be attending at least one Taylor Swift show on next year’s “Eras Tour.”. Springsteen will be a guest...
The SOURCE LAW: Mariah Carey Denied Trademark, Deposed as ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey’s music career is a series of unprecedented achievements. Currently, she is the top-selling female album artist of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, having sold a staggering 71 million units. She has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 87 weeks, more than any other artist in history. She is the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 over four decades, from the 1990s through the 2020s. Not surprisingly, Billboard ranked her as the top female artist in their “Top 125 Artists of All Time” chart.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
"Thriller" expanded 40th anniversary set is released - listen now
November 18, 2022 - New York, NY - In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson have announced the release of Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael’s original masterpiece Thriller and an exciting second disc full of surprises for fans including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album. To date, the album has amassed in excess of 100 million in sales worldwide.
Celine Dion Shares Throwback Clips from ‘Studio Sessions’ with The Bee Gees
Celine Dion has been a musical icon for decades, so of course, she has collaborated with quite a few well-known singers and musical groups over the years. Well, it looks like she was feeling nostalgic for one of those past collabs, as her team posted a clip on social media of Dion's "Studio Sessions" in 1997 with the Bee Gees.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
