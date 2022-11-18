ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss. If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday. Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Michelle Horn with Fisher House. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders: How …. Experts say...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Death investigation underway in Campbellsville

Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Michelle Horn with Fisher House. 900K...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wfcnnews.com

Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
WKYT 27

Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington sees rise in animal cruelty cases as cold weather sets in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says it has seen a concerning increase in animal abuse and neglect cases throughout the county this year. “This week already, we’ve removed three dogs from homes because they didn’t have proper shelters, some of them were shivering, some of them didn’t have water,” said animal cruelty investigator Jai Hamilton.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - News of the deadly shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is hitting communities across the county, including right here in Lexington. We spoke to a community activist who says they’re of course sad and deeply hurt, but say they refuse to live in fear.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington LGBTQIA+ groups concerned about rise in violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LGBTQIA+ advocates are speaking out in Lexington following the deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. People are mourning across the country and all the way in central Kentucky. Catherine Taylor is the development assistant at the Lexington Pride Center. They said the center...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening

Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy