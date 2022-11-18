ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
98.3 The KEY

Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
WASHINGTON STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

WA bans net pen fish farming in state waters

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — With some of the last net pens floating behind her in Rich Passage, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced an executive order Friday morning to end net-pen farming of finned fish in Washington waters. The order came on the heels of her agency’s termination...
WASHINGTON STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
