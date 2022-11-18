Read full article on original website
Related
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA bans net pen fish farming in state waters
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — With some of the last net pens floating behind her in Rich Passage, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced an executive order Friday morning to end net-pen farming of finned fish in Washington waters. The order came on the heels of her agency’s termination...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
New Washington Drug Cocktail Found More Dangerous than Fentanyl
There is a new drug cocktail found in Washington State that is even more dangerous and addictive than fentanyl that the FDA is warning about. Have you heard of it?. What is This New Dangerous Drug Cocktail the FDA is Warning About?. There is a new drug called "tranq dope"...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2