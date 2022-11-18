ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Dr. Amit and Shruti Gupta Donate to Baptist Health Care Foundation to Name New Diagnostic Imaging Center

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food

DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
DESTIN, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

The Choral Society of Pensacola Presents Christmas Messiah - Dec. 2 & 3

After a two-year hiatus, the Choral Society of Pensacola returns to Handel’s beloved masterpiece Messiah for its annual holiday concert. Hosted by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the Society’s 100-voice chorus will perform with organ and chamber orchestra under the direction of artistic director Peter Steenblik. In addition, the concert will showcase four of Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists as soloists: Hayley Abramowitz, Kayla Nanto, Randy Ho, and Scott Lee. The Choral Society will present two performances of Christmas Messiah in the Cathedral’s beautiful sanctuary (1212 E. Moreno St.), one on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm and one on Saturday, December 3 at noon.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
nomadlawyer.org

NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
NAVARRE, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore Parent Resource Fair event held

The first-ever Atmore Parent Resource Fair event was held tonight at Boxcar Willie on Ridgeley Street. The fair included food, games, music and informational resources.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy