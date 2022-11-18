Dr. Amit and Shruti Gupta Donate to Baptist Health Care Foundation to Name New Diagnostic Imaging Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
‘Kind of scary’: Amoxicillin shortage has some parents panicking
The FDA recently reported a shortage of liquid amoxicillin, which is typically prescribed to children.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WEAR
Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food
DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
WEAR
Four Baldwin County seniors selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne High, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
WEAR
The Choral Society of Pensacola Presents Christmas Messiah - Dec. 2 & 3
After a two-year hiatus, the Choral Society of Pensacola returns to Handel’s beloved masterpiece Messiah for its annual holiday concert. Hosted by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the Society’s 100-voice chorus will perform with organ and chamber orchestra under the direction of artistic director Peter Steenblik. In addition, the concert will showcase four of Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists as soloists: Hayley Abramowitz, Kayla Nanto, Randy Ho, and Scott Lee. The Choral Society will present two performances of Christmas Messiah in the Cathedral’s beautiful sanctuary (1212 E. Moreno St.), one on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm and one on Saturday, December 3 at noon.
Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
nomadlawyer.org
NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
Atmore Advance
Atmore Parent Resource Fair event held
The first-ever Atmore Parent Resource Fair event was held tonight at Boxcar Willie on Ridgeley Street. The fair included food, games, music and informational resources.
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was reportedly taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, crew members received a call about a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment at a home around 4:30 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
