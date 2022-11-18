Dr. Amit and Shruti Gupta Donate to Baptist Health Care Foundation to Name New Diagnostic Imaging Center

After a two-year hiatus, the Choral Society of Pensacola returns to Handel’s beloved masterpiece Messiah for its annual holiday concert. Hosted by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the Society’s 100-voice chorus will perform with organ and chamber orchestra under the direction of artistic director Peter Steenblik. In addition, the concert will showcase four of Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists as soloists: Hayley Abramowitz, Kayla Nanto, Randy Ho, and Scott Lee. The Choral Society will present two performances of Christmas Messiah in the Cathedral’s beautiful sanctuary (1212 E. Moreno St.), one on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm and one on Saturday, December 3 at noon.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO